SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out in a Lemon Grove home Sunday afternoon that left two injured and a pet dead, according to Heartland Fire.

Crews first received reports of the residential fire in the 1500 block of Taft Street around 3:18 p.m. According to spokesperson Andy McKellar from Heartland Fire, the blaze originated in a van parked outside the home.

Two people were inside the home when the fire spread from the van. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, McKellar said. The extent of their injuries and current condition is not known at this time.

One pet was also inside the home at the time when the fire broke out, sustaining fatal injuries.

The fire was knocked down by crews at 3:33 p.m. By then, the van had been completely destroyed, McKellar said, while the fire damaged about 50% of the home.

According to Heartland Fire, 22 personnel responded to the incident, including crews from San Miguel Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Heartland Fire.