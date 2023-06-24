Crews responding to a fire in an abandoned East Village house on June 24, 2023. (San Diego Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — A two-alarm fire broke out at an abandoned home in East Village Saturday afternoon, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Around 4:12 p.m., crews were alerted to the fire in a home on the 1700 block of Island Avenue. The incident was raised to a two-alarm, given the fire’s proximity to several large apartment buildings.

Aerial view of a fire in an East Village abandoned home on June 24, 2023. (San Diego Fire-Rescue)

As of 5 p.m., SDFD said the fire has burned two structures and remains active.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area of the next few hours while crews work contain and extinguish the fire.

At this time, no evacuations, fatalities or injuries have been reported by SDFD. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.