3 hikers stuck on rock at Mission Trails rescued by helicopter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three people stuck on a rock in Mission Trails Regional Park off Mission Gorge Road in East County were rescued by a fire department helicopter Sunday.

The incident was reported at 3:08 p.m. Sunday and fire-rescue crews arrived by 3:16 p.m. at 8300 Father Junipero Serra Trail in East County, said Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A rescue helicopter lifted the three people from the rock about 3:30 p.m. and dropped them off near a fire truck, Pilkerton said. The three were suffering from dehydration and firefighters provided them with water.

Other than being dehydrated, they were uninjured.

