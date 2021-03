A fire forced a family of five out of their Deer Springs home early Monday, authorities said (Credit: Cal Fire San Diego)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A fire forced a family of five out of their North County home early Monday, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 4:45 a.m. at a house in the 10000 block of Canyon Drive in the Deer Springs community, Cal Fire San Diego said.

No injuries were reported.