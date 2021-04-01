Fire forces 6 people from home

Smoke rises from a Paradise Hills garage fire that left six people without a place to stay Thursday, April 1. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A garage fire in the Paradise Hills area forced a half-dozen people from home Thursday.

The fire on Westport Street near Altamont Drive erupted shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of a garage attached to a single-story home, the city agency reported. It took the crews about 25 minutes to subdue the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house — five adults and a child — arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.