Fire forces 5 people from City Heights home

Firefighters douse flames at a City Heights home. The fire started in the garage but quickly spread to the main house. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five residents were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire sparked in the garage of a City Heights home and spread to part of the residence, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 6:50 a.m. at a single-story house on Wightman Street between 46th Street and Menlo Avenue, San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters responded to the home and knocked down the flames within 20 minutes, Munoz said. No injuries were reported.

The garage where the fire started was in close proximity to surrounding homes, but crews kept the flames from spreading to any other properties, she said. Flames did extend partially into the home, damaging the kitchen, burning part of the house’s exterior and leaving the house without power or gas service.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.