ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters Tuesday are working to extinguish a fire in the Escondido area.

SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. near West 11th and South Orange Street, where black smoke could be seen spewing from the home.

At least one person was put on a stretcher by first responders and rushed into an ambulance. The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where their status is unknown at this time.

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area as firefighters work to put out the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.