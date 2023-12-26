CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a tortilla manufacturing facility in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The blaze occurred around 7:10 p.m. at 2765 Main St., the Chula Vista Fire Department (CVFD) confirmed to FOX 5.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene, where they evacuated 25 workers from the building, per CVFD. Firefighters worked on the roof to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.