SAN DIEGO — A large fire broke out at a South Bay nursery overnight Monday, sending heavy smoke into the sky.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at the Terra Bella Nursey on 302 Hollister St. Video from the scene during the early hours shows flames engulfing a pile of mulch in the area.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, a total of 43 personnel from several agencies were dispatched to the scene to fight the fire, including eight engines and a helicopter.

As of 7:45 a.m., the body of the fire appears to have been extinguished, but crews remain on scene working to put out any hotspots.

What caused the fire is unknown at this time. No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.