SAN DIEGO — A fire erupted at a trailer park in San Ysidro Thursday morning, San Diego police confirmed to FOX 5.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the trailer park at 181 Willow Road. According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the first units arrived at 6:28 a.m.

At least one person is trapped inside one of trailers impacted by the fire, SDPD said. Evacuations were called for surrounding areas.

SkyFOX, who was over the fire around 6:45 a.m., caught a large plume of smoke coming from the fire that can be seen from the Interstate 5.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.