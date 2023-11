SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a fire Wednesday at La Paz Funeral Home in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

The fire occurred around 4:22 p.m. at 2601 Imperial Ave., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SkyFOX was over the location where thick black smoke could be seen spewing from the building.

Around 5 p.m., the fire was extinguished, per SDFD.

No injuries were reported from the blaze.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.