SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Wednesday are battling a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa.

Around 5:10 p.m., SkyFOX was over the location at 8481 Fletcher Pkwy capturing dark smoke spewing from the building, where firefighters could be seen making their way inside the building and on top of the roof in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

Nearby business were evacuated due to the fire, the La Mesa Police Department tweeted. Eastbound Fletcher Parkway has been temporarily shut down from Jackson to Grossmont Center Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

