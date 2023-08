A fire broke out at a home in the Ramona area on August 10, 2023. (SkyFOX)

RAMONA, Calif.– Firefighters on Thursday are battling a house fire in the Ramona area.

Around 4:05 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene at 1621 Royal Vista Drive.

The blaze, which authorities say started around 3:24 p.m., could be seen spewing white smoke at a rapid rate.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The house fire comes a day after the “Bunnie Fire,” also in Ramona, burned nearly 200 acres and prompted temporary evacuations Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.