SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were able to put out a fire that broke out Monday evening at a single-story commercial building in the East Village neighborhood.

The blaze occurred on 16th Street between Market and G Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted at 9:49 p.m.

Around 10:05 p.m., the SDFD announced the fire was extinguished, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Crews will stay at the scene to make sure no fire remains.