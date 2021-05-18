Fire erupts at downtown high-rise hotel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire Tuesday in a high-rise hotel next to Petco Park prompted road closures in the western reaches of the downtown East Village district.

The non-injury blaze at the Omni San Diego Hotel was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities shut down a stretch of L Street, which fronts the hotel, and sections of J Street, Sixth Avenue and Tony Gwynn Drive while firefighters extinguished the flames, police reported.

The blaze was under control by 2 p.m., according to SDFRD public affairs.

The extent of damage it caused was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.