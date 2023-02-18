White smoke could be seen from a fire that burned near some trolley tracks in Valencia Park. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters put out a fire that broke out Saturday morning near some businesses and trolley tracks, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Chad Willenberg said the vegetation fire could be seen on Imperial Avenue and Merlin Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning on heaving bamboo running on the trolley tracks, Willenberg said.

“Crews made an aggressive attack (and) knocked down the fire,” Willenberg explained.

Firefighters were at the scene at least for another hour after the knockdown for overhaul.

The cause has not been determined. No injuries were reported.