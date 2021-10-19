Fire destroys East Village building set for demolition

SAN DIEGO — Investigators are working to learn the cause of a large fire that destroyed an East Village building early Tuesday.

Video shows flames engulfing the building at 999 Park Blvd, the former site of the 12th & Broadway Restaurant & Popular Market Tribute. Firefighters started getting calls at 12:53 a.m. then found fire coming through the roof of the abandoned building when they got to the area.

It wasn’t safe for firefighters to enter the building, SDFD said, so they attacked the flames from outside. A second alarm was called at 1:04 a.m. and a total of 82 firefighters helped stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 2:15 a.m.

SkyFOX flew above the building, showing major damage to the roof and multiple sides. SDFD said the building, which was scheduled for demolition, is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

An Oct. 19, 2021 photo shows damage to a shuttered restaurant and market after a fire tore through the building. (SkyFOX)

An Oct. 19, 2021 photo shows fire engulfing a building at 999 Park Boulevard in San Diego’s East Village near downtown. (Sideo.TV)

