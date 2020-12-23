Fire displaces residents, spreads to vegetation near home

CAMPO (CNS) – Two adults and four pets were displaced Wednesday when a fire damaged a home and spread to surrounding vegetation amid extremely dry and windy conditions.

Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said the non-injury fire broke out for unknown reasons about 4:50 p.m. at 2048 Buckman Springs Road.

“Because of the high winds and embers coming off the structure fire, vegetation surrounding the home was threatened,” Shoots said.

Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest personnel kept the flames contained to a 50-by-50-foot patch of vegetation surrounding the home and remained on the scene to guard against flare-ups.

#BuckmanFire in Lake Morena [update] Firefighters have knock-down on the structure fire. Threat to vegetation minimized. Firefighters will remain at scene through the evening, with @SDSheriff and Border Patrol assisting. pic.twitter.com/hYcc0F8s74 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2020