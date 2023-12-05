SAN DIEGO — An early morning fire Tuesday “gutted” a home in Point Loma resulting in an estimated $800,000 in damages, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The fire was first reported in the 3900 block of Liggett Drive at 5:36 a.m. as a burglar and fire alarm. Upon arrival to the scene, SDFD crews found the home engulfed in flames and a power line down nearby. No possible burglars were identified by authorities.

Crews put out the fire in about 40 minutes, according to SDFD. By that time, the fire had completely damaged the interior of the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. SDFD said the homeowners were not inside at the time the fire broke out, as they were driving back from Orange County.

A total of 30 SDFD personnel responded to the fire, including four engines and a truck.

The cause of the fire and where it originated from has not yet been determined by SDFD’s Arson investigators.

No additional details were immediately available.