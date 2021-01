SAN DIEGO — A fire scorched part of an East County home on Saturday.

Cal Fire said flames were engulfing the house on Lyons Valley Road near Peg Leg Mine Road in Jamul when firefighters got there around 8 p.m.

Firefighters had control of the fire by 9 p.m. Cal Fire said it badly damaged two rooms inside the house.

Cal Fire and San Miguel Fire and Rescue are expected to be in the area for some time for overhaul operations.

#LyonsIC in Jamul [update] Firefighters have knock-down on the residential structure fire. Two rooms heavily damaged; firefighters remain at scene with @SanMiguelFire for overhaul operations. pic.twitter.com/XQuUspKRQh — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2021

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a residential structure fire on Lyons Valley Road x Peg Leg Mine Road in Jamul. Structure well-involved; firefighters working to protect exposures. Lyons Valley Road closed near area, please avoid if possible. #LyonsIC pic.twitter.com/xwlJVtVMXx — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2021