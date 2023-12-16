OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Four people were displaced after a fire erupted at a mobile home park in Oceanside Saturday.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department (OFD), reports of a fire at 40 Parkwood Ln. came in around 7:16 a.m. Responding crews determined that the mobile home at the address was

fully involved in a fire and was threatening to extend into neighboring homes.

OFD said crews quickly deployed fire hoses and applied water to the main fire, while others searched the neighboring homes for occupants.

It was discovered that the fire had extended into an adjacent home. At that point, crews ensured that all occupants and pets had been evacuated, OFD explained.

The fire in the adjacent home was extinguished within 30 minutes, while the fire in the original home was extinguished within 50 minutes, fire officials confirmed.

No one was injured during this incident. The original home, however, was reported to be a complete loss. The second home had significant damage to the interior and exterior. Two other adjacent homes had minor damage to the exterior.

A total of four adults, one dog, and one cat were displaced as a result of this fire, OFD said. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

“This incident serves as an important reminder of the importance of not overloading outlets with electrical appliances, using caution with space heaters, and regularly checking your smoke detectors. Remember, fire prevention is a shared responsibility, and together, we can create a safer living environment for everyone,” OFD stated.