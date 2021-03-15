Fire damages 2 boats at Oceanside Harbor

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fire tore through two boats at the Oceanside Harbor Monday while quick work by first responders helped save a third vessel.

Video shows a large plume of smoke coming from the harbor at 200 S. Harbor Drive as firefighters from Oceanside, Carlsbad and Camp Pendleton worked to put out the flames around 4 p.m.

One boat partially sank because of the amount of water sprayed on it, the Oceanside Fire Department said. A third boat was saved during firefighting efforts.

“Quick action by the Oceanside lifeguards with assistance from fire personnel cut the third boat in line free, saving that boat from also catching fire,” a news release said.

Photos from Oceanside Fire Department show the fire that burned two boats at Oceanside Harbor Monday.

One boat is likely a total loss while damage has yet to be assessed for the second, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and investigators are still working to learn the cause of the flames.

