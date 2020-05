RAMONA, Calif. — A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Ramona Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out before 4:40 p.m. at a residential building near 11th and B streets, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby storage facility.

No one was injured.

#11thIC in Ramona [update] Firefighters have knockdown on the fire. Abandoned residence completely destroyed; exposure protection by firefighters kept adjacent storage facility undamaged. No injuries. One hour commitment time. pic.twitter.com/4ALAld4vAk — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 30, 2020