SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire that damaged a Valencia Park home Monday was extinguished in less than 10 minutes.

The non-injury blaze in the 5200 block of Coban Street erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

