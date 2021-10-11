Fire destroys trailer at Haunted Trail at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire that destroyed a trailer at the Haunted Trail at Balboa Park early Monday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called just before 3:15 a.m. to the Haunted Trail event site near Juniper and Balboa Drive. A security guard reported the fire, which was somewhat hard to reach since firefighters had to go through the trail to reach it, an SDFD spokesperson said.

An Oct. 11, 2021 photo shows a burnt trailer near the Haunted Trail at Balboa Park event site. (Onscene.TV)

When crews got to the area, they found flames engulfing a construction-style trailer and spreading to several tarps and nearby trees. The trailer was a complete loss though it was unclear what was inside.

No injuries were reported and the security guard was the only person known to be at the property when the fire started, SDFD said. The cause of the flames is under investigation.

While firefighters were on scene, SDFD Battalion Chief Erik Windsor shared a warning about high winds expected in the San Diego region Monday.

“We’ll be getting some winds and some heat so our crews will be making sure this fire is completely extinguished,” Windsor said. “We want to make sure that all the citizens of San Diego are aware that hot weather is coming back once again, we’re going to have a light Santa Ana so please be careful out there.”