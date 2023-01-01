San Diego Fire Department firefighters on top of two-story duplex after fire breaks out. (Credit: KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Some South Mission Beach residents are temporarily without a home after a fire damaged their two-story duplex Sunday, said the San Diego Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Craig Newell said the fire happened at the 700 block of Brighton Court, when crews arrived they could see the fire was producing a lot of smoke.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the upstairs unit of the duplex, Newell said.

“We evacuated all the neighbors around at first, we were really worried that the fire was going to be spread by the wind (Sunday) today,” Newell explained.

Extra fire engines were called in just in case, totaling 14 units arriving at the burned home.

Newell believes the knockdown of the fire was less than 20 minutes. He adds that the fire caused considerable damage since there’s water damage to the building and the apartment below.

No one will be able to live at the home for several weeks, according to SDFD. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There are no reports of injuries.