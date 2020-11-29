Fire damages Lakeside home

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A fire tore through a Lakeside home Sunday and caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, according to officials.

Firefighters reported big flames coming from a house near 12500 Laurel Street around 1 p.m. on Nov. 29. The Lakeside Fire Protection District said the fire had spread to the attic when crews started an interior attack.

Firefighters got control of the flames after 45 minutes and no injuries were reported. Officials said no one was home when the fire started except pets, which made it out safely.