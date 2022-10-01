SAN DIEGO – An early morning fire damaged an abandoned house in the Grant Hill neighborhood Saturday.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of K Street. Crews arrived on scene just five minutes after receiving the call and found the single-story house engulfed in flames, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Firefighters say they attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes. The main body of the fire was knocked down by 4:30 a.m.

According to San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Babler, the house has a history of fires. Crews responded to three fires at the house in the past, and Babler added that squatters have been in and out of the house.

No one was inside the house at the time of Saturday’s fire and no injuries have been reported, said firefighters.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. Damage to the property is estimated at $350,000.