SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.

According to Fire Marshall Jeremy David of the Lakeside Fire Protection District, a call was received around 7:50 a.m. reporting a blaze at 15076 Willow Rd. He said units arrived to the scene by 8 a.m.

Two large coups were engulfed in flames, along with two trailers and fire officials say a total of 3,000 square feet were burned before the blaze was contained.

Fire officials say the affected coups contained worms and crickets. The owner of the farm works to supply businesses like Petco and other pet stores across the country.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

As of now, Fire Marshall David says they estimate about $200,000 worth of losses due to the fire.