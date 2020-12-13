Fire damages East County home

EAST COUNTY, Calif. — The Red Cross is helping six people in Julian after a fire destroyed their home Sunday.

The flames were reported at a two-story house near Pheasant Drive and Lakeview Drive just after 1 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire engulfed the home by the time crews got there. They stopped the flames from spreading and no injuries were reported.

Cal Fire said the fire caused major damage to the house. The Red Cross was helping three adults and three teenagers who were displaced, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Firefighters were expected to be at the property for several hours for overhaul efforts.

#HollowIC in Julian [final] Firefighters have mitigated threat to exposures (no spread to other homes or vegetation). Home has major damage, but fortunately there were no injuries. Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. Firefighters committed several more hours for overhaul. pic.twitter.com/G2yZYVBV1d — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 13, 2020