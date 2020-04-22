Fire damages docked sailboat on Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A sailboat docked on Mission Bay caught fire for unknown reasons Wednesday, sending a plume of thick black smoke over the harbor.

The fire erupted at a marina in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Staff members at Campland on the Bay, an RV park and campground, were able to extinguish the flames aboard the 22-foot sloop prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to SDFRD public affairs. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.