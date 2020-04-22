Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 6 p.m.

Fire damages docked sailboat on Mission Bay

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A sailboat docked on Mission Bay caught fire for unknown reasons Wednesday, sending a plume of thick black smoke over the harbor.

The fire erupted at a marina in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Staff members at Campland on the Bay, an RV park and campground, were able to extinguish the flames aboard the 22-foot sloop prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to SDFRD public affairs. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News