SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out Monday at an apartment complex in the Golden Hill neighborhood.

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. at 2622 Broadway, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SkyFOX was over the location where flames could be seen bursting out of the windows.

Firefighters evacuated the building and were able to extinguish the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.