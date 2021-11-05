Fire spreads from homeless camp to 3 elementary school classrooms

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled flames at an elementary school late Thursday, resulting in damage to three classrooms.

San Diego Fire Rescue was called just before 11:15 p.m. to Paradise Hills Elementary School at 5816 Alleghany Street, where firefighters found flames reaching 20 feet into the air. Firefighters with National City also responded and helped get the fire out within 11 minutes, SDFD dispatch records show.

San Diego Unified School District staff was on site surveying up to $95,000 in damage to three classrooms and making arrangements so that students wouldn’t be affected, a battalion chief said.

SDFD said the fire started at a homeless camp then spread to the school. The battalion chief warned with the cold season upon us, fires started by people trying to stay warm may be more common.

No injuries were reported.