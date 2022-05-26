EL CAJON, Calif. – Nearly 20 storage units were impacted and a firefighter was hurt in an early morning fire at an East County storage facility, firefighters say.

Crews were called about 2:20 a.m. Thursday to respond to the blaze at Public Storage, a facility located at 1047 N. Johnson Ave. in El Cajon, Heartland Fire Battalion Chief Tony Aliano said. It took crews from multiple agencies about 45 minutes to knock down the fire and a while longer to work through damaged units.

In total, 18 units were damaged by smoke and flames, Aliano said. Debris removed from units was seen sitting in the facility’s lot, including bicycles, boxes, clothes and an air conditioning unit, among other items.

The injured firefighter suffered a minor burn injury to one of their hands, Aliano said.

Few other details about the fire were provided. The cause is being investigated.