Editor’s note: A previous version of the article contained incorrect information about what area was being threatened and the article has been updated.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Firefighters knocked down a half-acre vegetation fire off Taylor Street that was threatening the historic San Diego Presidio Sunday.

The fire was burning in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, but firefighters on the scene reported the fire had been knocked down at 5:25 p.m. They indicated they would be on the scene for about two hours for mop-up operations.

A full wildland response with a helicopter was started by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. San Diego Police Department requested to shut down Taylor Street in both directions.

Fire crews were checking the Presidio for any damage.

Royal Presidio of San Diego is a historic fort established on May 14, 1769, by Gaspar de Portol, leader of the first European land exploration of Alta California.

The Presidio was the first permanent European settlement on the Pacific Coast of the present-day United States. As the first of the presidios and Spanish missions in California, it was the base of operations for the Spanish colonization of California.

The associated Mission San Diego de Alcal later moved a few miles away.

Abandoned by 1835, the site of the original Presidio lies on a hill within Presidio Park. The San Diego Presidio was registered as a California Historical Landmark in 1932, then declared a National Historic Landmark in 1960.

