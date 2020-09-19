Fire crews work to rescue motorcyclist in North County

RAINBOW (CNS) – Fire crews were working Saturday to rescue a motorcyclist who went over the side of a road in Rainbow, authorities said.

The motorcycle rider was being hoisted up about 20 feet to Rice Canyon Road by crews from the North County Fire Protection District at about 3:20 p.m., where he will be taken by ambulance to a trauma center, said Capt. John Choi of the NCFPD.

The rider went off the side of the road at 3:03 p.m., Choi said, and was suffering from potential life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of an over the side rescue in the 1400 block of Rice Canyon Road in Rainbow. Please avoid this area. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) September 19, 2020