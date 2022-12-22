SAN DIEGO — Firefighters knocked down a blaze that broke out at a high-rise building in downtown San Diego Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was initially reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor at San Diego’s Homelessness Response Center, located at 1401 Imperial Ave. However, fire officials told FOX 5 the fire actually started on the 12th floor of the 14-story building.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to the room in which it started and was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

There is no information on what caused the fire at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.