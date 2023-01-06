SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Recue Department reported a structure fire in the Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning.

The blaze is located at 5200 University Ave., officials said in a tweet.

University Avenue is closed in both directions between 52nd Street and 54th street. Fire officials have advised the public to avoid the area.

In another tweet, SDFD said crews encountered heavy smoke from the front of the building when they arrived.

According to fire officials, flames are now through the roof, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the building where it originated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.