SAN DIEGO — Crews closed an area of Pacific Highway Saturday night as firefighters put out a fire near the airport.

San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch shows firefighters were battling the blaze near 2300 Pacific Highway beginning at 10:06 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department said firefighters quickly got control of the flames. An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Pacific Highway was closed between Hawthorn Street and Laurel Street as firefighters worked in the area.

