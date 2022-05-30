CHULA VISTA, Calif. – More than 30 people were evacuated and six were displaced in a fire Monday at a South Bay apartment complex.

Firefighters were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the Country Club Village apartments in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, a Chula Vista Fire Department battalion chief said. Details about the fire were limited, but officials say two floors of the complex were impacted.

About 5:45 a.m., roughly a half-dozen firefighters were seen standing on the property’s roof near broken roof tiles and a balcony blackened by the morning blaze.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, the battalion chief said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.