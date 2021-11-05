Fire causes $150,000 in damage to Mission Valley restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A kitchen fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a Mission Valley restaurant Friday.

The non-injury blaze at Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in the 900 block of Camino Del Rio South erupted on a stove and began spreading through the building shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

An automatic fire-sprinkler system helped contain the flames and firefighters had the blaze fully extinguished within about 25 minutes of their arrival, the city agency reported.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $100,000 to the structure and $50,000 to equipment and other property inside the business.

