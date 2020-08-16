Fire burns building off El Cajon Boulevard

SAN DIEGO — Video shows firefighters working to put out flames at a building on El Cajon Boulevard Saturday.

Firefighters said they got a call about the fire at an abandoned building at 4247 El Cajon Blvd. at 5:45 a.m. They found flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof and windows.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue battalion chief said this is the second time they’ve been called to the building for a fire in the past few weeks.

Firefighters got the flames out Saturday before they damaged any other buildings. An investigator will work to determine a cause.

Firefighters fought flames at a building off El Cajon Boulevard for the second time in weeks. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

