SAN DIEGO — A storage facility at Campland on the Bay erupted in flames Monday afternoon, sending a large plume of black smoke over Mission Bay.

The blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. at the RV resort in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

