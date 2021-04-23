Fire breaks out in vacant La Mesa home

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A fire of unknown origin spread through a vacant home in an eastern San Diego County neighborhood Friday, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 8800 block of Mariposa Street in La Mesa erupted shortly before 6:30 a.m., said Sonny Saghera, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames pouring out of windows and the roof of the boarded-up two-story house, according to Saghera. It took the personnel about 25 minutes to subdue the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

