Firefighters battle 10-acre blaze in Santee during red flag warning

SAN DIEGO — Evacuation warnings are in effect in a Santee neighborhood as firefighters work to put out a 10-acre fire that started during dangerous weather conditions.

The fire is burning off 9500 North Magnolia Avenue, not far from Walker Preserve Trail. An evacuation warning has been issued for residents living near Ramsgate Drive and Hillcreek Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the Mast Boulevard and N. Magnolia Avenue area as Santee Fire Rescue and Cal Fire work to get control of the flames. A temporary evacuation point has been established at Pathways Church, located at 9638 Carlton Hills Blvd.

The fire started as 5,300 SDG&E customers are without power on Thanksgiving Day because of dangerous fire weather. A high wind warning was set to expire at noon, while a red flag warning will be in place until 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

A photo shows a plane making an airdrop as firefighters work to put out a fire in Santee on Thanksgiving Day. (FOX 5)





An SDG&E camera shows smoke from a fire burning in Santee. (SDG&E Alert Camera)

Video from FOX 5 crews in the area showed a helicopter making drops by air in the fire fight.

#BREAKING A brushfire in there Santee area. Multiple agencies are attacking it from the ground and air. Highwinds and difficult terrain. Makes it difficult. @fox5sandiego @CALFIRESANDIEGO @JasonSlossFOX5 pic.twitter.com/WTeRUwvx4f — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) November 25, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.