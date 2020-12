SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - Residents lined up Tuesday at COVID-19 testing sites around San Diego County to be tested as 2020 comes to a close.

In recent weeks, county public health officials are reporting increases in testing and longer lines at testing sites. It comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in local communities with the county tallying more than 1,000 new cases each day for much of the past month, including more than 2,500 new infections reported on Tuesday.