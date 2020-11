VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning in connection with a car fire in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Vista.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a fire in the parking lot of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store near the intersection of East Vista Way and East Bobier Drive about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which added the person who called 911 said a man who may have been homeless started the fire.