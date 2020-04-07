Fire tears through Kearny Mesa restaurant

SAN DIEGO — Crews worked Monday night to extinguish flames that tore through a restaurant in Kearny Mesa.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at China Max Seafood Restaurant, a two-story building on Convoy Street and Opportunity Drive in the Plaza del Sol strip mall.

The restaurant was closed to dine-in customers due to the coronavirus pandemic but was open for takeout. It was not yet known whether anyone was inside when the blaze broke out, but no injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.