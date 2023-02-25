OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in North County on Saturday morning, said the Oceanside Police Department.

A blaze was discovered in the garage of a small single-story home shortly before 3:40 a.m. Officials say the fire had extended into the residence, which was located on Lancer Avenue.

Firefighters pulled a hose line into the structure to conduct a primary search and fire control, the department said. Meanwhile, a second hose line was used to extinguish the garage fire from the exterior.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire, which the department said was contained to one structure, in about 20 minutes.

No one was living in the residence at the time of the fire because it was under renovation.

The cause of the fire in currently under investigation.