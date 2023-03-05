NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A fire broke out at a grocery store in National City on Sunday, fire officials said.

According to the National City Fire Department, a call came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting flames at 1727 E. 8th St., which is the location of Carnival Supermarket.

Once on scene, firefighters saw an exterior fire which they immediately began extinguishing. The fire department said the blaze was put out relatively quickly.

There was minor damage to the outside of the building and no damage inside.

The reason the fire started is unknown at this time but the cause is under investigation.

No one was injured during this incident.